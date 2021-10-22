Here’s a scene I saw the other night but waited until last night to take the photo. Walking through my neighborhood, it seems Halloween is cutesy, not scary this year. More bright lights, almost like Christmas and fewer dead bodies, tombstones, and skeletons.

Maybe folks need some cheering up and feel it would be in poor taste to display the usual corpses strung over the lawn. After all, real people have died from Covid.

That’s what I call a crisis.

So basically, people are making the real crisis cutesy while painting the so-called climate crisis in somber, alarming tones.

Isn’t that always the way? Public perception vs. what’s really going on. They don’t always add up.