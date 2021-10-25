Toronto police say 28-year-old Kamal Daley was shot dead early Saturday morning, less than two hours before Donald Leroy (Smokey) Marson died of a gunshot wound.

Opinion:

Basically, it’s time to run and hide in a city that once prided itself for being low crime.

What happened? What changed?

One of the dead was a taxi driver, working behind the wheel…

When I drive around the city, especially at night, I reflect on what a wonderful, sleepy town Toronto used to be. We had a downtown core if you needed a bit of excitement. But the rest of the city had room to breathe. And gentle traffic to go with it.

Not so anymore.

In a way, I like the vibrancy and diversity of the bold, new 21st-century T.O. But if you grew up here in the 60s and 70s, you’ll also understand and appreciate what we have lost.