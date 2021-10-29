When astronomers from the Breakthrough Listen project picked up on a suspicious signal from Proxima Centauri back in 2019, they could have almost sworn it was an extraterrestrial technosignature. This wasn’t just an assumption — the signal actually matched up to what would have been expected to come from an intelligent civilization far from Earth.

Source: BUMMER, THAT EXTRATERRESTRIAL SIGNAL FROM PROXIMA CENTAURI WASN’T ALIENS | SYFY WIRE

Opinion:

Okay, so one signal turns out to be a false alarm. Big deal.

The real bummer is not that this particular pulse was explained through conventional phenomena (as opposed to ET signals) but rather that our whole approach to ETs is so incredibly culture-bound.

When we talk about life beyond Earth, we usually assume that ETs will be a lot like us, just more advanced with larger brains, bigger eyes, and probably lighter bodies. True, some do hypothesize that orbs (if those sketchy orb photos are actually real) could be conscious entities and not just interstellar probes or drones.

Who knows.

And that’s the point.

WHO KNOWS?

Personally, I suspect that some highly intuitive individuals might be able to connect with ETs on a psycho-spiritual level. I’m not so much talking about those folks who do their weekly “channeling sessions” always saying the same syrupy stuff.

“Yes my children… life is a schoolroom… you have much to learn… mail in your money for more info…” ~ With Boundless Love, Your Hokey Channeler and Supremely Mythological Sounding Being

No, I’m not talking about them. I’m talking about bona fide sensitives who don’t jump to conclusions but rather consider the possibility that their unconventional impressions and experiences originate from beyond our planet.

This might be one way that humanity has already connected with ETs but since not publically verifiable, actual extraterrestrial contact remains in the outskirts of the “fringe,” something only claimed by “eccentrics” and “oddballs” who might be better off “taking their meds,” and so on.

Narrow minds once attacked people who believed that the Earth was round. And narrow minds could be at it again, just as insultingly and injuriously.

Milder critics might ask why only a select few are able to connect with ETs. Wouldn’t advanced ETs want to share their presence and knowledge with everyone?

To these critics, I would reply that only a select, highly qualified few have made it to outer space.

How many people have walked the surface of the Moon?

As with outer space, perhaps such great achievements are similar with inner space.

Only the brightest and best make it beyond the “surly bonds of Earth.” The rest arguably are still scampering around like bugs on an apple, not realizing just how awesome and intricate God’s Creation really is.