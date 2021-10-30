

10/30/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – Earlier this month, eight Christian families from India’s Chhattisgarh state were driven out of […]

Source: Christian Families in Central India Attacked and Driven from Village | Persecution

Opinion:

While we might hear about Drake buying himself a $5.5 million watch for his 35th birthday or how ‘terrible and inexcusable’ it is that somebody uses the wrong word in public discourse, chances are the local media will turn a blind eye to this story. Nobody cares. Christians are not on the list of ‘favored’ persecuted groups. They probably never were.