Ossian Brown was a member of the dark, magical electronic music group Coil and is currently in Cyclobe, a duo with his partner Stephen Thrower. Here is his exquisite collection of antique Halloween…

Source: These creepy vintage Halloween photos are scarier than anything you’ll see tonight | Boing Boing

Opinion:

I remember the day when Halloween wasn’t about trying to impress – or maybe intimidate – your neighbor with some hokey, storebought prop.

One Halloween night I wondered after school what I would be and roamed around my parents’ room looking for something different.

My dad had a poncho and we had a sombrero kicking around the house. Add to that a bit of charcoal from a burnt cork for a mustache and suddenly I was a different person!

Total cost for becoming a Mexican for the night?

Nothing.

True, one year I wore a minimal skeleton suit but it was passed on through the decades or perhaps picked up at a secondhand store years before I got my hands on it.

I never went to the store to get a Halloween costume as a kid.

And we made a whole haunted house where I grew up with nothing more than stuffed clothes, ketchup, music, and my rigging up the P.A. system (which was an old reel-to-reel tape deck with mic inputs).

Total cost for our haunted house?

Nothing.

Buying too much stuff seems to take the old-world magic and creativity out of Halloween. Some kids are creative with colors and sparkles today. But it’s a totally different vibe.

I think these creepy photos will illustrate what I’m saying, although they go back even further than my time!