Justin Ling: Vaccines, masks and ventilation are working. So why do governments keep doubling-down on the measures that don’t effectively stop COVID?

Source: The plexiglass barrier problem – Macleans.ca

Opinion:

Before the pandemic, I wrote extensively about the dangers of scientism. By scientism I mean several things:

The belief that science alone can solve all our problems

The illegitimate advocacy and practice of crummy science

The unwarranted extrapolation of otherwise good science

Science has been critiqued from several angles but it is also a wonderful thing—that’s good science, I would argue. Not bad science posing as good science.

A problem arises when otherwise smart folks cite “research” as if it was the gospel truth or something containing the wisdom of Solomon.

Isolated studies often do not hold much water but some individuals like to cite them anyhow as if they represented “The Science.” This makes things sound as if science was unified and consistent without competing theories or anomalous data that doesn’t fit within a prevailing perspective.

Add to that the all too human factors of

experimenter bias

opportunism and profit motive

politics and corruption within and around science

and we have a 21st-century scenario requiring careful consideration.

Sadly, many who think freely are often ridiculed, marginalized, shut down, and silenced.

And that unwelcome fact calls to mind another human institution—not science but the early and medieval church or, for that matter, any fanatical religious cult we still find today.