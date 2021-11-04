Tonight around dinner time I decided to spark up an old computer that is too slow for video but good for streaming music. It’s a quiet machine, so even tho’ a bit of a hassle to operate, I like to use it for music.

Following my instinct and navigating to Naxos Jazz, I noticed this fresh-looking album cover.

Knowing nothing about the artist, I gave it a try.

Perhaps this isn’t ‘classic’ jazz but it certainly is fresh, minimal and clean.

I couldn’t help but think how different someone like Anna Gréta is from the glossy female stars who dominate the Top 40 airwaves.

A refreshing change.

Hmm. That word “fresh” again.

If I must dare to compare this to anything, I’d say it reminds me of very early Sarah McLachlan (those rare albums that only Canadians know about) and Vince Guaraldi (A Charlie Brown Christmas).

I’m enjoying it right now. Pretty sure it’s on Spotify and other major distributors.

Check it out if you like gentle, unpretentious jazz.