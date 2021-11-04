Introduction

by Michael Clark, PhD (skip to article)

The New Age guru Ram Dass once mentioned that he had a brother who spent many years in a psychiatric institution.

Ram Dass’ brother was convinced he was Jesus Christ and Ram Dass believed it was his brother’s unwillingness to consider alternatives that lead to his institutionalization.

The fine line between madness and intense religiosity is indeed a fascinating topic. Much to my surprise, while converting to Catholicism in 2001 an elderly priest heading the RCIA said

Some insane people use the Church as a hideout. They can be mad in church and get away with it.

It seems a similar dynamic may occur in just about any social sphere. We hear of the psychopathic boss at the workplace and to that, I would add the possibility of a disturbed professor within academia. One Russian professor, for example, was caught live on a CCTV disposing of the body parts of his former student/lover.

Madpersons can be quite clever and fool us for a while. But sooner or later it all comes out in the wash and collectively we look back and say, “That guy (or gal) was just plain nuts.”

In the following article Rabbi Maller talks about the dangers of religious extremism with his characteristic emphasis on healthy religious pluralism.

Myself, I do not drink wine (you will understand the reference by reading below) but that is because I don’t like the aftereffect. We probably all have our own unique dos and don’ts. Some eat meat while others are vegan for instance.

However, there is a difference between individual preference and fanaticism. The sane person says, “This is how I like it” whereas the fanatic says, “You must see and do things my way.”

The latter stance represents the very kind of destructive weirdness that Rabbi Maller speaks out against.

—MC

Do Not Be Religious Extremists

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

The burning of witches, the Inquisition, and Jihad suicide bombers are horrible examples of religious extremism because, “Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully, as when they do it from religious conviction.” (Pascal)

All religions condemn hypocrisy. But condemnations of religious excesses of fanaticism and extremism as hypocrisies; are much less frequent. Since most people are underachievers rather than overachievers this is not surprising; although many in our generation need to relearn the virtue of religious moderation: “Be not overly righteous, and do not make yourself too wise. Why should you destroy yourself?” Ecclesiastes 7:16

Almost all religious leaders think most people need to be more devoted and committed; and this is true. But our generation also needs to stress the teaching of Rabbi Isaac who condemned the extremism of self-imposed abstinence saying, “Aren’t the things prohibited by the Torah enough for you, that you wish to prohibit yourself additional things?”

Or as a Muslim Hadith reports: Muhammad told Muslims, “Religion is very easy; whoever overburdens himself in his religion will not be able to continue in that way. So do not be extremists, but try (only) to approach perfection and receive the good tidings that you will be rewarded (just for that).

A Hassidic story relates a good example of the sin of over-religious piety. A pious Hassidic Rabbi known as Rabbi Shlomo of Karlin died in a most tragic manner. A Cossack shot him in the leg while he was saying the Shabbat morning prayers.

His disciple, Rabbi Asher, wanted the bullet removed right away but Rabbi Shlomo refused and said he would wait until after Shabbat was over, arguing, “Should we forget God the Creator of the universe for such a small thing?” After Shabbat was over, they went to a doctor but by then the leg was infected. The infection spread, and five days later, Rabbi Shlomo died. He was 56.

Perhaps with this in mind, Hassidic Rabbi Mikhal of Zlotchov said: “When the Evil Urge tries to tempt [good] people to sin, it tempts them to become super-righteous.”

As the Babylonian Talmud says: Those who deny themselves wine are sinners; how much more [sinful are] those who deny themselves too many [other] things; for the Talmud states: “Do not fast in excess.” Ta’anit 11a

But eating in excess is also bad, as the Talmud says, “One who eats to much of any kind of food invites sickness.”

For as a general religious principle: “It does not matter whether you do much or little, if you direct your heart to Heaven [God]” Talmud B’rakhot 17a

This applies not only to eating and praying; but even to Truth for: “When you add to the Truth you subtract from it.” Talmud Sanhedrin 29a

Even some Hassidic sages taught the potential counter-productivity of always adding or seeking perfection. Rabbi Abraham of Kalisk taught that: “Increasing the oil in the (Sabbath) lamp may, God forbid, cause it to be extinguished.”

What about the Mitzvah of charity? The Talmud limits the percentage of one’s charity but not its frequency for you can give without loving but you cannot love without giving; so “Providing charity for poor and hungry people weighs as much as all the other commandments of the Torah combined.” Babylonian Talmud, Baba Batra 9a

The world can live without wine, but it cannot live without water; the world can live without peppers, but it cannot live without salt. Jerusalem Talmud, Horeyot 3:5

One who eats slowly lives long. Talmud, Berachot 54b

So all religious extremists are wrong. Jewish extremists are not guided by the Torah of Moses which prohibits adding to the commandments (Deuteronomy 4:2 and 13:1) of the One and only God, for whenever Orthodox Rabbis were in doubt if an animal had been slaughtered correctly according to Jewish law, or if one could eat a new species of bird, it was ruled prohibited.

Extremest Christians, Jews and Muslims do not follow the example of Muhammad as narrated by his wife ‘Aisha: who said: “Whenever Allah’s Apostle ordered the Muslims to do something, he used to order them to do deeds which were easy for them to do.”

Nor are these extremists guided by the Hadith narrated by Sa’d bin Abi Waqqas: “The Prophet said, “The most sinful person among the Muslims is the one who asked about something which had not been prohibited, but was prohibited because of his asking.”

Both the Qur’an and the Torah are much more open-minded and pluralistic than some later extremest commentators. As the Qur’an [5.48] states: “For every one of you did We appoint a law and a way. If God had pleased He would have made you one people, but (He didn’t) that He might test you in what He gave you. Therefore compete with one another to hasten to (do) virtuous deeds; for all return to God, so He will let you know (after Judgment Day) that in which you differed.”

This is a wonderful further development of the teaching of the Biblical prophet Micah [4:5] that in the end of days—the Messianic Age—“All people will walk, each in the name of their own God, and we shall walk in the name of the Lord our God forever.”

If we can live up to the ideal that religious pluralism as the will of God, and not religious extremism, we will help fulfill the 2700 year old vision of Prophet Isaiah: “In that day there will be a highway from Egypt to Assyria. The Assyrians will go to Egypt, and the Egyptians to Assyria. The Egyptians and Assyrians will worship together. In that day Israel will join a three-party alliance with Egypt and Assyria, a blessing upon the heart. The LORD of Hosts will bless them saying, “Blessed be Egypt My people, Assyria My handiwork, and Israel My inheritance.”…(Isaiah 19:23-5)

Allen S. Maller is an ordained Reform Rabbi who retired in 2006 after 39 years as the Rabbi of Temple Akiba in Culver City, California. His website is: www.rabbimaller.com. He blogs on the Times of Israel. Rabbi Maller has published 450+ articles in some two dozen different Christian, Jewish, and Muslim magazines and websites. He is the author of two recent books: “Judaism and Islam as Synergistic Monotheisms’ and “Which Religion Is Right For You? A 21st Century Kuzari”.