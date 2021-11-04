Today statesmen, friends, journalists, and the family of the late Ontario Premier Bill Davis gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of our most respected and as one speaker put it, the “gold standard” of Ontario Premiers.

Current Ontario Premier Doug Ford broke the ice and did a great job. I applauded even in front of the TV. After that, Justin Trudeau spoke and by the end of his eulogy I again found myself clapping… even for him!

Trudeau may drive me nuts at home with his local policies but he is world-class. I will give him that.

As for Mr. Davis, he was a great Premier during his historic run from 1971 to 1985. He had a vision of where Ontario was headed before many of us fully understood just what that would entail.

The high school choir was also touching. By the end of the song “Ontari ari ario…” I found my eyes welling up with tears.

Ironic that back in the day that song was given pretty scathing reviews as syrupy and superficial.

Funny how things change over time.

We mythologize the past. It’s just a human tendency. And today I felt like an old ancient Roman or Greek lamenting the passing of a great political figure.

God Bless you Premier Davis. You summered near our old cottage at Go Home Bay, Georgian Bay and that brings your memory even closer to home for me.

I remember seeing you out on the rocks at the hangdog channel as we passed by in the boat. Even as a young boy I could perceive that you were a man of consequence.

Enjoy your endless summer!