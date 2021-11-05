The History of Future Folk

I’m going to do something that almost nobody does. I am going to commit the great sin of reviewing something before you have finished watching it. But maybe that’s okay. I mean, if this film were really great, would I not have finished it in a hurry?

True, the story of two combative turned comrade aliens on Earth is quirky, filled with good musical moments, and sometimes mildly thought-provoking. But it seems to follow a standard pattern and worldview that doesn’t really offer anything new to the sci-fi scene.

When – rather IF – I finish watching this film, I’ll update this…

Arrival

On the other hand, Arrival, the second film I want to talk about, is almost the reverse. Arrival does have some deep moments and an above-average performance from Amy Adams as Louise Banks. Jeremy Renner as Ian Donnelly is okay but just okay. But the film lacks humor and overdoes the sappy “enjoy life’s moments” scenes.

What I liked most about Arrival is its unconventional views about language and time. I won’t say more otherwise this might be a spoiler. But I must admit that I was thinking, just because aliens open your mind a bit, it does not follow that you still will not get bummed out or act like a jerk from time to time. Even Jesus Christ had his bitter and surly moments. If he can be like that, why not ET enlightened folk?

You see, Louise Banks undergoes a transformation by virtue of her interacting with ETs. And her supersweet savoring of every moment – as a result of that interaction – seems a bit too dreamy and unrealistic for me.

That was the only thing I didn’t like about this film, that and some pretty average performances from the rest of the crew.

Both of these films are currently on Netflix Canada and should be relatively easy to find around the world.