I’m meeting world leaders and lecturing the public about the dangers of too much talk and not enough action. And I’m doing it by consuming more than my fair share of carbon-polluting jet fuel!

Hypocrisy?

No, no. I will influence world leaders to make choices that will drive everyday folk out of their homes and onto the streets because they can’t pay the bills. But please ignore my considerable carbon footprint! †

I think most readers with half a brain will know who I am alluding to.

Frankly, I’m sick of the b.s.

Just more hot air like so many other climate warriors.

Age doesn’t matter

At the other end of the age spectrum, these climate activists are in their seventies. Their story appears in Quora.com.

We flew all the way to Antarctica! Who cares if we used a ton of carbon-polluting jet fuel to get there. †

Seems age has no bearing on climate change hypocrisy. Young and old play the same game. And it can be a self-aggrandizing joke.

But no, it’s not a joke. Because real people are suffering from wild inflation and in Canada, a harmful carbon tax that is rising much faster than the mean global temperature.

Socialism and authoritarianism

Back in the day, I used to laugh when Americans said Canada was socialist. I liked our universal health care and felt that Canada had done quite well in the worlds of business and private ownership.

I don’t laugh anymore.

Government should serve the people, not take their money and choose how to spend it for them.

Canada earmarks 20 per cent of climate funding to address biodiversity loss

If someone is concerned about biodiversity, they can always donate their own money to the cause. They can choose how to spend what they have earned.

But with our rising socialist authoritarianism, Mr. Trudeau and his crew are taking our cash any which way they can, and spending it anywhere they please.

Canada is at a low ebb. It wasn’t always this way. And some millennials and immigrants who have never seen better will probably passively accept this sad state of affairs. But not just them. Seems everyone is buying into this Big Brother Bullshit (Triple-B instead of Triple-A, like Canada used to be).

Why conservative criticisms of carbon pricing are full of hot air

The above article is in The Globe and Mail, which once was a paper for upper and upper-middle-class individuals concerned with the financial well-being of the country. But The Globe has turned into a sappy rag, parroting all the latest trends, probably because that pays the bills for a select few.

This country has seen better. From the 1960s to 80s we actually saw far more diversity than now. We had a balance of conservative, liberal and fringe thinkers. Now it’s just a sickening hegemony of one stripe only.

I tolerate it because I have no choice, just as we must tolerate a robber who breaks into our home or hacks into our bank account and fritters away our assets as they please.

But endorse it?

† Passages in italics are not quotations; they are political satire.