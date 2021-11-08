They’ve also announced a UK and Ireland tour

Follow the above link for more on this band’s latest release, where mention is given to the ““cut-up” lyric technique once used by David Bowie and others.

I find this a worthy track, sort of a retro 80s tune with a modern-day studio sound. At one point I thought I could hear a heavy Bowie influence, and wondered how far this song would go if Bowie himself sang it. Not possible of course. But an interesting thought…