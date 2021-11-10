Anastasia Huppmann plays Beethoven Piano Sonata No 8 in C minor Op 13 Pathetique

Notes:

I was somewhat transfixed the other night when I came across this video. People say that classical music has firmly entered what is known as the “integrative” stage. That means beautiful music is often played by beautiful performers.

It wasn’t always like that. If we take “beauty” to refer to what most in a given culture recognize as physical beauty, then that didn’t really matter back in the day. Not in classical music. But today, it seems that the tradition has fallen into the same trap as pop and everything else. It certainly isn’t harmful if a performer not only plays but also looks good—if they want to sell records and tickets, that is.

Is that a bad thing?

I’ll let you decide for yourself.

Me, I think I’ll just say that black is always in. And I am definitely a sucker for blonde on black.

But um, yeah. The Beethoven is nice too. 😆

Actually, all kidding aside, I am a piano sonata fanatic. If I had to make do with only a handful of CDs on a desert island, probably about a third of my selections would be piano sonatas. I like the simplicity of just one instrument. You can really hear what’s going on. And within that one, with composers like Beethoven, the complexity and emotion are staggering.