Recently a lot of attention has been given to I ndigenous groups, especially around Remembrance Day. One writer said that many Indigenous people went to war, fought valiantly, only to return to a life where things were no better than they had been before the war.

This got me thinking.

My own father said people in his circles “just signed up” for WW-II, they didn’t think about it. It was just the thing to do. True, his being an officer probably helped somewhat when he returned. Actually, he never ‘returned’ as you might think because the war ended just when dad finished his officer training program in Canada and the US. But he was ready and willing.

It is also true that many folks went to war – not just Indigenous people – because things weren’t much better at home before the war. I’m talking about the disaffected poor and jobless who suddenly had a raison d’être. And when they came home, their situation was arguably still grim. And most persons of color returned to face the same old racism they encountered before the war.

Add to that the fact that countless survivors came home wounded, amputated, shell-shocked (what we now call PTSD), or jilted by their lovers or even wives.

Finally, we have the so-called mentally ill who are still being treated poorly – last night on FOX News Tucker Carlson used the word “mental institution” in hostile and disparaging tones when speaking about the Rittenhouse trial.

The so-called mentally ill didn’t even have a chance to ‘escape’ through fighting in the war. They were just locked up at home, as they always were.

We never hear about that, do we?

My point is, war sucks and the reasons for entering it are not always as noble and pristine as history usually portrays—regardless of our ancestry, socioeconomic status, or degree of social stigma.