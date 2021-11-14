Capturing natural resources, particularly as they rapidly increase in value, is a key source of cash for kleptocrats around the globe

Source: Sabrina Maddeaux: Climate change programs are rife with corruption — the clowns are running the circus | National Post

Opinion:

The other day while talking about Mr. Trudeau’s self-aggrandizing carbon tax – deceptively called “carbon pricing” – which hurts an already hurting Canadian economy, I was tempted to talk about the possibility of corruption by posing questions like:

How do we know the money really goes where it should?

Will some of Trudeau’s trendy, upper-class high fivin’ friends benefit more than everyday strangers and the unconnected?

In terms of real people being harmed, are not systemic corruption and the failing economy far more immediate concerns than climate change?

However, I didn’t have any hard proof to back up especially what the first two questions imply, and have already been sticking my neck out on these topics more than enough for one blogger. Disagreeing with the herd mentality isn’t really that much fun. And sometimes I just pull in my horns and say little or nothing.

In fact, I got so fed up with all the newspeak we hear in the media that I was considering pulling the plug on Earthpages altogether and going into music or maybe my novel.

So this morning I began by reading a book. And then I thought I’d check the news. What the hell. I enjoy playing with computers…

Much to my delight, I saw the above-linked article. It seems quite sound except perhaps the title is a bit off. In my view, organized criminals are anything but clowns. They are cagey, clever, and if amusing at all, in a dark, cynical, and confrontational way.

I really think lunatics would be a better term than clowns. So I leave you with this song: