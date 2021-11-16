Cordial conversation may give ammunition to Biden’s critics, who want a tougher stance on China, ahead of crucial midterm elections next year

Source: China’s Xi hails virtual summit with ‘old friend’ Biden, but warns U.S. not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan – The Globe and Mail

Opinion:

Some writers are asking if these recent talks between Biden and Xi will usher in a new era of peace between the two conflicting ideologies or whether their virtual meeting is just more political smokescreen blowing in from both sides.

It is hard to say. On the one hand, we have the lesson of history where rulers often lie to get what they want. Hitler vs. Chamberlain is one of the most recent and severe examples of a deranged ruler duping a naive one.

THE MUNICH AGREEMENT, SEPTEMBER 1938 © IWM (MH 1)

Does Xi really care about human rights? How does China’s record measure up to the USA? People can debate this question and the answer probably depends on whether one agrees with the legitimizing claims of each nation.

Same thing with Russia. From Putin’s perspective, Ukraine was formerly part of Russia so he is just reclaiming lost territory. Talk with the average Ukrainian in Canada, however, and they will say Putin is just off his rocker (if those newcomers have moved past the trauma of not being able to talk politics at all, that is…).

I tend to go with what the people say.

How about you?

Are the US, China, and Russia all on the same page with regard to human rights violations, or are there marked differences?