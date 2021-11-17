Anyone who likes the Moody Blues and goes a bit deeper than the TV headlines will know that Graeme Edge, the Moody Blues drummer and lyricist passed away on Remembrance Day.

I have become so desensitized to pop stars passing that I hardly blinked an eye when I heard. But like the Moodies themselves, the impact has been slow and steady. Tonight I woke from my slumbers resolved to say something, not sure where to begin.

Edge wasn’t my favorite drummer in the whole wide world. At times I felt his work was downright plodding, like some kind of caveman who picked up some clubs and learned how to keep time. But if you know all of the band’s songs, like I do, you will understand that that’s kind of fitting in a way and not an insult at all. One of their albums begins with primitive grunts and groans and spans from Creation all the way to outer space and astral realms.

The superficial little obituaries I read over the past day or so knew nothing about that. The authors obviously just read Wikipedia and strung some cursory notes together on order from the boss.

In other words, most of the obits about Edge were sheer crap. One reviewer called the Moodies’ music “grandiose.”

Busted for being sincere seekers by some 21st-century dip who probably plays violent video games plugged into a headset instead of genuinely expanding his or her consciousness and advocating peace (?)

Call me a disgruntled old hippie if you like. Maybe I am. Maybe as a kid, I dug the Moodies’ vibe that said “We can be more than this. We can love. We can coexist in peace. And we’re going somewhere.”

I’m proud of the things we believed in then

If I had the chance I’d go around again ~ “Vintage Wine” Sur la Mer, 1988

Edge was part of the band that made such a difference, especially in the 1970s. And he was, as lead singer Justin Hayward put it, a kind of “backbone” to the group which otherwise might have just sounded a lot like any other rock and roll act.

The Moodies truly were a group effort. The whole was greater than the sum of the parts and Edge was a huge part of that. His love of the sea almost cut short his musical career. But music came first. And thank God for that.

I will always remember the lyrics he penned for “In The Beginning.” It plays well today and could speak to anyone thoroughly disgusted by scungy, two-bit hackers and ‘official’ monsters abusing their power—some even in the name of Christ, which is even more repugnant.

[First Man:] I think, I think I am, therefore I am, I think. [Establishment:] Of course you are my bright little star, I've miles And miles Of files Pretty files of your forefather's fruit And now to suit our Great computer, You're magnetic ink. [First Man:] I'm more than that, I know I am, at least, I think I must be. [Inner Man:] There you go man, keep as cool as you can. Face piles Of trials With smiles. It riles them to believe That you perceive The web they weave And keep on thinking free.

In other words, the cheats, frauds and fakers of this world don’t like it when you see through them. So play the game if you must but be certain of one thing — Stay Free!

(No instant gratification here… there’s a slow build with a vintage synth before things get going)

Thank you Graeme Edge for all you contributed to my golden moments of childhood! Maybe shine a little light down from above and help me out with my own percussion as I struggle to come close to what you and your mates achieved!

Sincerely,

A Veteran Cosmic Rocker! 😇