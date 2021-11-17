Author Michael Ignatieff discusses his new book, “On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times.”

Source: Michael Ignatieff: Finding Solace in Troubled Times | TVO.org (follow link for video)



Opinion:

Do you feel guided by God? Sometimes I do. Actually, quite a lot of the time. Tonight after dinner I was just sitting at the table and picked up an old iPad that I barely use. I wanted to see if the live TV app still worked smoothly, which it does. So I opened the TV app and here was this well-known Ontario program, just at the point where Michael Ignatieff was talking about St. Paul and the radical message of Christianity (it’s all explained in the video).

Ironic that Ignatieff doesn’t really believe but argues that Christian teaching is that transforming force that lies behind all the social justice movements we see today. In heaven, he notes, we are neither male nor female, and ethnicity or worldly achievement doesn’t matter in the New Testament.

That is radical. And I tend to agree with a man I once met on the street who said, “Jesus was the first hippie.”

As a non-believer, Ignatieff seems most interested in those moments before death (and perhaps also in promoting his new book 😉). He’s one of those guys I have a mixed reaction to. He seems really smart in a sort of hard-headed way. He knows all the books and all the facts. But does he really know anything if he doesn’t (have reason to) believe in the afterlife?

Well, it seems from his talking about the Psalms, he might be on the road to genuine conversion. For some, it happens early, others late, and yet for others possibly never at all.

Why?

Only God knows.

What do you think?

Do you believe? Have reason to believe?

I’d love to hear your story.