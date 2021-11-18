The climate change world runs on hypocrisy, from presidents and prime ministers to virtue-signalling billionaires and multinationals, and pious individuals. Saying one thing and doing another is the…

Chances are you’ve heard my objections about how the topic of climate change is being handled by the vast majority of people in the media. It has entered into the “taken for granted” stage where even clear-headed objection to current perceptions and alleged remedies is not only marginalized but seen as odd.

Allow me to say just this:

With the causes of climate change being a complex array of known, unknown, and uncertain elements, why would any sane person suppose that imposing an escalating carbon tax on a country (Canada) whose emissions comprise only 2% of the global total would have a net positive effect?

Further to that, we need to ask if our interpretation of what climate change means for the future is correct or rather, open to debate and, of course, discovery.

It’s time for the climate change fanatics to stop and think. We all want a clean planet. But we have to realize that change is about the only constant down here on planet Earth. And how we overcome problems and what degree of control we actually have needs to be reconsidered.

If we cannot fully control global warming, which I believe is the case, then maybe we should stop taxing people who are already hurting economically and let them use that money – their money – to create ecologically sound startups without all the bogus “environmental handling fees” etc. imposed by politicians.

Let the people fix the problem through free-market capitalism, not through cash-grabbing socialism, which history has proved always goes astray through rank corruption.