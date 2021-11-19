The ‘icebox effect’ is an idea originating from the social psychologist Kurt Lewin‘s notion that psychosocial change involves an ‘unfreezing’ of set patterns and outdated worldviews.

The notion of the icebox effect is used by cult deprogrammers to describe how cultic brainwashing arrests the resolution or ‘working out’ of developmental conflicts.

When a person joins a cult, it’s as if their personal conflicts become ‘frozen’ in the unconscious. The daily and aggressive ideological programming of an authoritarian cult leader and of the cultic community make it next to impossible for cult members to deal with psychological issues.

As Father Kent Burtner suggests online at the Cult Information and Awareness Center, this dynamic could apply not only to cults but to any kind of group where daily measures – aggressive, subtle, or covert – ensure that the personality conforms to a corporate or organizational whole while depriving “individuals of their ability to make a free choice.”

…whether they’re into a ‘socially acceptable’ form of spirituality of not – if they start using methods that deprive individuals of their ability to make a free choice, they’re acting in a tremendously destructive way towards the person,” he says. “And that, to me, is an objective evil.” (Source » http://www.culthelp.info/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=1199&Itemid=5).

Critics of Catholicism point out that the Catholic Church conducted an internal study that suggested many priests are psychologically arrested at a juvenile stage of development. If we momentarily accept this conclusion, we still cannot be sure if the current structure and practices of the Church attract, reinforce, or actually create emotionally underdeveloped individuals.

Priests allegedly fixated at a juvenile stage of development apparently have not lost their free will (Catholic teaching asserts that we can never entirely lose our freedom to choose). However, their ability to make mature, adult judgments may in some instances be severely impaired.

Defenders of Catholicism point out that the internal study was inappropriate and misleading because it was based on the Freudian theories of Erik Erikson which do not account for the spirituality involved in, for instance, celibacy and solitude. Along these lines, Patrick Guinan, M.D. says

Freudian theory is incapable of acknowledging religious experience or integrating the concept of chastity or asceticism into its idea of healthy human development (Source » “Modern Psychology and Priest Sex Abuse” by Patrick Guinan, M.D. http://www.culturewars.com/2004/ModernPsych.html).

If this is true, the question remains: Why did the Church use a Freudian framework to assess its clergy in the first place? After all, Freud quite openly criticized religion and regarded the entire idea of God as an illusion.

The answer to that question, I hate to say after about 20 years of being a Catholic (I converted in 2001), is that a good number of Catholics just aren’t too intellectually integrated. Or if they are integrated, it’s all on some private level—for instance, the gay priest somehow rationalizes his behavior.

Please don’t take that as homophobic. We have to remember that Catholic teaching says homosexual activity is disordered, meanwhile, it is pretty well documented that the Church is a huge closet.

Just how some priests can get up and bash gays one moment and have gay sex, later on, remains a mystery. As I say, if any kind of rationalization or ‘integration’ takes place, it must be on some deeply private level. Add to that the alleged presence of organized crime and money laundering in some areas of the Church, and we have not just a strange but a potentially illicit mystery.

But to return to the ‘icebox effect,’ this concept could be useful in explaining how the arguably cultic aspects of the church actually facilitate this kind of dysfunction—not only among the clergy but also among parishioners who for some reason, just cannot go there. They cannot address or accept these issues that to any perceptive person are impossible to ignore.

In keeping with the ‘icebox effect,’ trying to have an intelligent conversation with these psychologically arrested or perhaps constricted folks leaves one totally cold. Myself, when I went to Mass before the pandemic I didn’t look for intelligent conversation. Rather, I just allowed the presence of the Holy Spirit to reach into me. And there was always this conflict between my love of the Eucharist and my disdain for what one prominent saint called “the dark side of the Church.”

This is a revised version of an entry formerly at Think Free. Some of the references now point to dead or incomplete links. I’ve decided to leave them ‘as is’ just to show the original sources.