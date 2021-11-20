Young people are questioning religious certainty and embracing fluidity.

Source: The Gift of Uncertainty | Psychology Today Canada

Opinion:

This is a good article that questions why some people do not question. The answer, so the author says, has to do with power and control. We like to feel that we are in control of ourselves and our situation, so we create an artificial sense of “certainty” on various issues and beliefs about ourselves and our world.

To that I would say, yes and no.

Note that the author does not question two elements — “love” and the idea of our “full selves.” And I think this where she falls short. We need to question these too, to some degree anyhow.

Let’s start with the self

We may identify with certain tendencies and aspects, but are they really us?

What is the nature of the self, when you get right down to it? Carl Jung had one model, Freud another. And for centuries the Catholic church has offered quite a different view.

This isn’t the place for me to spell out the differences among these three. And there are countless other models of the self, especially when we look into Asian philosophy and religion, along with Amerindian shamanism.

So I ask, why does the author not question the idea of the “full self”?

And what about love?

This too is a concept that has been variously defined, from affectionate, friendly, charitable, romantic, sexual, celibate, duty-bound, holy, and selfless love. The Christian author C. S. Lewis wrote a good little classic called “The Four Loves” which I recommend if anyone is interested.

From my own life, the girl I loved in grade 5 or 6 did not involve the same kind of love I had for the lass I dated in high school. Nor were these kinds of love equal to that which I shared with undergrad and grad studies belles. My idea of love was always changing, along with how I expressed it.

Thing is, many so-called adults are all over the place when it comes to ‘where they are’ in their personal development. Some have a childish, possessive love, others, a sweet childlike love, and yet others fall elsewhere on the spectrum of possible loves.

My point?

As I say the above-linked is a good article but doesn’t really go too deep. I’d expect more from a Ph.D. Or maybe I wouldn’t!

To me, the author is just summarizing the latest liberal American trends. This is liberal USA belief 2.0, an upgrade from 1.9… In other words, she is giving voice to relativistic beliefs held by a certain percentage of the American people.

Finally, I’d like to add that if we eventually find God and the Lord our creator touches us personally, there is no doubt. We know. We know home. And when we find our true home, all previous suppositions and beliefs appear transitory and limiting.