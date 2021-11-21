A while back I commented on how so many new classical performers are not only good players but physically attractive, bordering on sexy.

I noticed it with Joshua Bell at the TSO. The elderly lady seated beside me was visibly swooning. And another time some female performer came out, I can’t remember who (this was quite a few years ago), and admittedly I was captivated by the combination of her musical and physical presence.

It’s sad in a way that classical stars are becoming like pop stars. But maybe that’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with appreciating visible beauty. Often visible beauty goes with spiritual beauty because a hard, nasty person usually doesn’t really look pretty or handsome no matter how much they blowdry, gell, or paint themselves up.

The old phrase a “hard blonde” or a “dumb jock” comes to mind.

Now it’s Sunday and I’m in the mood for taking it easy, so I thought I’d post a few YouTube videos I’ve watched over the past little while.

The first, featuring Lola Astanova took me by surprise. I thought to myself, this is more like classical aping porn instead of pop!

Lola is sexy, sexy, sexy and she makes no bones about it. I’ve never seen anyone make love to a piano quite like this!

And in this second video, note the little love tap she gives her accompanyist.

Great stuff. I love surprises and folks who push the boundaries.