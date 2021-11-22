Here’s a tune that went through my head as I was, funnily enough, brushing my teeth.

It’s from the 1980s album World of Wonders which was fairly big when I was a student and also worked the streets (shown in the video) as a spring and summertime City gardener.

Development, err, so-called development has altered the urban landscape considerably, along with a far more multicultural 2021 population. Although even in 1986, the time of this video, we were way ahead of most other cities around the world in that regard.

This isn’t, IMO, the best artistic period for the singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn. His 1970s work really stands out, just before he picked up an electric guitar (sort of like how Bob Dylan changed from acoustic to plugged-in). No, it’s the lyrics that I think are pretty good, considering this was only 1986. So many of the things Cockburn talks about back then are headlines today.

Spies, lies, violence… some of the topics I tend to cover here at Earthpages.

Don’t worry if you don’t like the music. I won’t be offended! Bruce Cockburn is a uniquely Canadian artist and never really crossed the boundaries – except maybe for “Rocket Launcher” – into the US and beyond like, say, Neil Young, Drake, Celine Dione, Joni Mitchell or Justin Bieber. But for a time, he was big here among the more sensitive and discerning of music listeners, young and old.

People See Through You

Bruce Cockburn

You’ve got covert action

Prejudice to extremes

You’ve got primitive cunning

And high-tech means

You’ve got eyes everywhere, but

People see through you

You’ve got good manipulators

Got your store of dupes

You’ve got the idiot clamour

Of your lobby groups

You like to play on fears, but

People see through you

You’ve got instant communication

Instant data tabulation

You got the forces of occupation

But you don’t get capitulation, ’cause

People see through you

People see through you

People see through you

People see through you

You’ve got the sounding brass

You’ve got the triumph of the will

You do what you want to

And we pay the bills

You hype the need for sacrifice, but

People see through you

You’ve got anti-matter language contrived to conceal

You’ve been lying so long you don’t know what’s real

You’re a figment of your own imagination

And people see through you

You’ve got lip-service tributaries

You’ve got death-fetish mercenaries

You hold the tickets to the cemeteries

You’re big and bad and scary

But people see through you

People see through you

People see through you

People see through you

Source: LyricFind

Songwriters: Bruce Cockburn

People See Through You lyrics © Carlin America Inc