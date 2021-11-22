Here’s a tune that went through my head as I was, funnily enough, brushing my teeth.
It’s from the 1980s album World of Wonders which was fairly big when I was a student and also worked the streets (shown in the video) as a spring and summertime City gardener.
Development, err, so-called development has altered the urban landscape considerably, along with a far more multicultural 2021 population. Although even in 1986, the time of this video, we were way ahead of most other cities around the world in that regard.
This isn’t, IMO, the best artistic period for the singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn. His 1970s work really stands out, just before he picked up an electric guitar (sort of like how Bob Dylan changed from acoustic to plugged-in). No, it’s the lyrics that I think are pretty good, considering this was only 1986. So many of the things Cockburn talks about back then are headlines today.
Spies, lies, violence… some of the topics I tend to cover here at Earthpages.
Don’t worry if you don’t like the music. I won’t be offended! Bruce Cockburn is a uniquely Canadian artist and never really crossed the boundaries – except maybe for “Rocket Launcher” – into the US and beyond like, say, Neil Young, Drake, Celine Dione, Joni Mitchell or Justin Bieber. But for a time, he was big here among the more sensitive and discerning of music listeners, young and old.
People See Through You
Bruce Cockburn
You’ve got covert action
Prejudice to extremes
You’ve got primitive cunning
And high-tech means
You’ve got eyes everywhere, but
People see through you
You’ve got good manipulators
Got your store of dupes
You’ve got the idiot clamour
Of your lobby groups
You like to play on fears, but
People see through you
You’ve got instant communication
Instant data tabulation
You got the forces of occupation
But you don’t get capitulation, ’cause
People see through you
People see through you
People see through you
People see through you
You’ve got the sounding brass
You’ve got the triumph of the will
You do what you want to
And we pay the bills
You hype the need for sacrifice, but
People see through you
You’ve got anti-matter language contrived to conceal
You’ve been lying so long you don’t know what’s real
You’re a figment of your own imagination
And people see through you
You’ve got lip-service tributaries
You’ve got death-fetish mercenaries
You hold the tickets to the cemeteries
You’re big and bad and scary
But people see through you
People see through you
People see through you
People see through you
Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: Bruce Cockburn
People See Through You lyrics © Carlin America Inc