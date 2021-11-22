A trio of researchers at Harvard, MIT and the University of Montreal are warning that advertisers are starting to hack your dreams.

Source: Scientists Warn That Marketers Are Trying to Inject Ads Into Dreams

Opinion:

Here’s a weird one. But if advertisers are willing to rape space and send tacky billboards into orbit, then why wouldn’t they be interested in hacking one of our most precious reservoirs of creativity, healing, and guidance?

Historically speaking, some of the ancients saw dreams as a welcome salve for the vicissitudes of life. For the Greeks and Romans, dreams were also seen as the underlying programming for what happens in waking life. There was a connection. True, this perspective probably led to superstition and even unnecessary violence. But with a little modern tweaking, I think an integrative approach to dreaming and waking life could be very helpful for many of us.

Come to think of it, the Biblical world also put great emphasis on dreams, as did a wide array of global cultures. And when we talk about ‘progress’ in the 21st century, sometimes I wonder if we have taken a step back in some areas. Only in the modern world, where we think we’re so smart, do we say, “relax, it was only a dream!”

Even if we accept that kind of superficial view, we might not be able to relax for too much longer. As the above-linked article points out, researchers are now trying to hack our dreams with ads!

What’s next?

I’m glad I was born in ’62. This world is getting too strange even for me. And I’ll probably be leaving for the next life just before things go totally insane down here! 😇😀