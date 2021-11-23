I can’t really review this yet because I’ve just listened to the first few selections. But hearing it now, it seems quite nice. So many interpreters of Debussy’s piano works hold the sustain pedal as if their foot is stuck on the floor and add far too much reverberation in the recording.

From what I can hear Vanessa Benelli Mosell is not guilty of this artistic sin.

The beautiful album cover seems to go very nicely with this release. However, this is a tentative review because I’m listening to it through our living room TV (Chromecast from my bedroom computer) as I write in the adjacent dining room through another remote desktop app.

My bedroom PC certainly is busy today! 😆

But seriously, it’s a nice collection filling up the main floor space with an ambience that only Debussy and a good player can fill. (I’ve heard some pretty awful recordings of Debussy…).

Source: Album – Naxos Music Library

Release Date: