Bieber’s concert is the most headline-grabbing performance scheduled for the F1 race in Jiddah, though other performers include A$AP Rocky, David Guetta, Tiesto and Jason Derulo.

Source: Justin Bieber Under Pressure to Cancel Saudi Arabia Performance – Billboard

Opinion:

This story has been making headlines in the Toronto TV news, perhaps partly because Canada has become such a rinky-dink country crippled by Trudeau-inspired inflation and wildly high prices that we like to feel important and blow our own horn whenever someone makes it in the USA and beyond.

Classic Freudian compensation. Or was that Alfred Adler? Inferiority/superiority complex.

Whatever.

Canadians also like to feel that they are world leaders in human rights. You probably get that a bit from me too from time to time. Thing is, nobody outside of Canada really gives a hoot as we pat ourselves on the back. Meanwhile, our hypocritical squeaky clean persona costs the taxpayers more money as Trudeau funds various global causes, sending the ordinary Joe and Jane and the entire country deeper into economic impotence.

I get that there’s a balance here. If you don’t fund anything beyond your own nation, other countries get upset and retaliate by cutting you off. But the keyword here is balance. One eye abroad, the other at home. Not two eyes abroad…

It is time for Canada to grow up and ditch the self-congratulatory, squeaky clean persona.

Gun violence is everywhere here. And why? You don’t have to be a genius to connect the dots. Illegal street soldiers are getting much of their narcotics, weapons and ammo via transnational criminals, many of whom are embedded in this country with white-collar jobs and covers for their socially debilitating activity.

They are the nobility, nay ignobility of crime. Some talk fancy and are conversant in several languages. The more cultural capital the better.

Come to the opera with me tonight, I’ll be ready just after I dispose of this stiff that I’ve stashed in my freezer!

Where am I heading with all this?

Point is, if Bieber doesn’t do this gig he might as well not perform anywhere. Human rights violations are happening everywhere, all the time. At least, that’s one way of looking at it.

Another way of looking at it is we should take a stand against the most egregious of civil rights violators and not passively or directly support them.

It’s a tough call and indeed, a slippery slope. If you don’t do one concert then chances are some tree hugger or animal lover will be shaming you for doing another one somewhere.

Hey, they’re building a pipeline across our ancestral lands. How dare you radiate a little bit of joy here?

or

This city has a grisly, automated slaughterhouse that’s so bad you can smell it from miles away. If you play here, you are reinforcing the horror.

or

This country turns a blind eye to human trafficking. Could you please not perform here also?

or

This nation was built on the power of slaves and wildly exploited labor. How can you sing and dance here?

I think you get my point. The list of offenses is infinite. So if Bieber bends for this one, he might never sing again. And that would be a shame. As a recovered addict – or whatever it was that happened to him – I think he’s a good example of how God and a good marriage can help folks out of the woods.

And that is a message most people definitely need to hear.