DART probe, the size of a car, will slam into the Dimorphos ‘moonlet’ at more than 24,000kph in 2022.

Source: NASA launches ‘suicide’ spacecraft to kick asteroid off course | Space News | Al Jazeera

Opinion:

If you have cable you’ve probably seen this. I post it more as a social commentary and also because, despite the sort of weird title, it is clear and well-written.

The asteroid poses no threat to our Earth. This is just a trial run to learn how to avoid any future catasrophes.

Funny how when I mentioned the possibility of an asteroid hitting the Earth in connection with global warming – an asteroid impact would probably cool the earth dramatically – I got the sense that people thought I was being freakish and overly sci-fi in my thinking. (I was making the hypothetical case that our current global warming could conceivably save us in the future, my point being that we really don’t know the net effect of climate change).*

But now, scientists are sending up something concrete to try to deal with this inevitability. So will the climate change gurus at least consider the possibility that they do not have any true idea of how global warming will ultimately affect us?

I doubt it.

To me, these climate change warriors are the real “deniers.” They only see what they want to see and nothing else. They have the arrogance to presume they know, and anyone who questions must be either nuts or irresponsible.

Sound familiar?

Think the medieval Church. Actually, nay, think aspects of the contemporary Catholic Church.

Hubris takes many forms.

Speaking of hubris, I hope these scientists know what they are doing because if they screw up and the asteroid begins to head toward Earth, wouldn’t that be the catastrophe of the century?

* One person on an online forum actually called me a “denier” along with posting a cartoon of someone with their head in the sand. They didn’t want to consider what I was saying. They already ‘knew’ all the answers.