Been pondering this question ever since I heard another Doja Cat single on my FM radio.

Doja Cat is innovative. She’s right on. She brings the past into the present.

Dua Lipa is far more mysterious and sultry. When you listen to Dua Lipa, you’re getting something almost scary deep that sounds deceptively simple. With Doja Cat, there’s this sheer excitement of hearing a fresh talent who draws on the past but makes it superbly today.

So who’s better? Which artist will be the most influential pop star for the 2020s?

It’s too early to say…

And then we have Adele

I like Adele just fine. To me, she is the Elton John of the new millennium. Her latest anthemic tune actually spins together at least two Elton John fragments. (Someday I’ll spell it all out with audio snippets…)

Adele makes me feel and maybe even tear up whereas Doja Cat and Dua Lipa turn me up to really listen.

Adele is Church. Doja Cat is electric whereas Dua Lipa is dark and sexy.

Maybe we need all three?

Monumental fail? Not sure if this mashup works but it’s sorta interesting.

And another one:

Pop follows a format!

Mike Clark, the author of this whimsical piece, was born in 1962, an era of black and white TVs, the space program, milkman deliveries, and a totally new British act ready to hit the airwaves. If you don’t know who I mean… forget it and give up! 😄