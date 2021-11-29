Id [das Es (German) translated to the id (Latin); the “it” (English)]

In Sigmund Freud‘s psychoanalysis, the id is a supposedly instinctual reservoir of disordered unconscious drives – a “cauldron full of seething excitations” – present at birth.

Freud says that the id abides by the pleasure principle and places continual demands on the ego for the fulfillment of its instinctual needs.

Towards the end of his career, Freud suggests two main aspects of the id—a drive toward life (Eros) and another toward death (often called Thanatos).

Freud believed that people are driven by two conflicting central desires: the life drive (libido or Eros) (survival, propagation, hunger, thirst, and sex) and the death drive. The death drive was also termed “Thanatos”, although Freud did not use that term; “Thanatos” was introduced in this context by Paul Federn.¹

The mingling of life, death and sex has been discussed by countless followers.

The American mythographer Joseph Campbell takes an expansive view by devoting an entire chapter of his Creative Mythology on The Love-Death² and the Austrian doctor and psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich argues that fascists and harsh authoritarians feed on a kind of orgiastic public longing and misguided mysticism based on repressed sexuality.³

Personally, I think any kind of twisted mystic must be repressing something. But it need not be sexual. In fact, some authoritarian psychopaths can be sexual perverts. Active sexual perverts, that is.

So what can we do? From my experience people who have never known better tend to belittle those who strive for justice and fair society. We’re not realistic. We’re “little boys” and “little girls.”

Most of us have probably heard these sad, frustrated and hopelessly jaded souls speak this way.

Even CNN’s Fareed Zakaria was recently talking about China’s “valid” point that maybe the USA is just jealous because it is losing its grip on being numero uno, as if to imply that there really isn’t too much difference between Chinese State authoritarianism and our failing Western democracy.

Are we supposed to give in, then? Accept that the world is a sin-bin run by creepy criminals who never knew better? Or should we stand up to the iron men and women and tell them, as we see in the sign above:

FUCK OFF! FUCK OFF! FUCK OFF!

I think most of my readers know what side I’m on.

