Our old TV gave up the ghost after almost 10 years of faithful service so we cashed in on a Black Friday sale and got the biggest set we could stuff in the back seat of our car.

I was tempted to buy a bigger one and stash it in the trunk with the back seats down, but for various reasons decided to stick with a TV that fit across the back seat. It’s not huge by any stretch of the imagination but is a touch wider than our last set. And it’s a smart TV, so with a click of a button or a “Hey Google” we’re watching YouTube without having to connect a laptop thru an HDMI cable.

So if I’m posting more YouTube videos here than usual, you’ll know why. 😉

This Amsterdam tour is quite nice. Admittedly, I find these walking tours both captivating and boring, depending on my mood and what part of a city the cameraperson tends to be capturing.

But they always make me think: I don’t need to travel anymore. I get the ‘main points’ through this, and with a bit of imagination, I can extrapolate to what it must be like to actually be there. So our TV is actually saving us tons of time, energy and money!

One way to look at it.

One thing I like so far about this video (didn’t get all the way through it) was seeing where Rembrandt lived.

And just in case you have been living under a rock since 1969, I found this fun to watch again:

One thing I can say about our current era is how cheap electronics are. In the ‘old days’ (sigh, gasp) when you bought something, you expected it to last at least 20 years. And things actually did last that long or even longer if you bought a half-decent product. Nowadays, box stores are just tacking on the name of once respectable companies for contracted out, made-in-China stuff. That’s not necessarily bad but overall, the odds of buying something without a defect from the get-go or that lasts only a few years are much higher than they used to be.

Progress? Or raw profit motive?

Millennials and some newcomers probably don’t understand how the better electronics companies used to take pride in their products. Now it’s just a numbers game. Corporate heads know how much crap they can churn out that won’t work properly and yet still make a profit. Or rather, they make a cold assessment of how much quality control they don’t need in order to maximize profits.

Buyer beware!

Come to think of it, I think we could say the same thing about most everything, from sports teams to universities. But more on that another day.😆