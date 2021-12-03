Did you happen to see the amazing ISS spacewalk yesterday? I found it pretty exciting. Kayla Barron, a submarine warfare officer and Cambridge-educated nuclear engineer simply aced her very first spacewalk along with the seasoned physician-spacewalker, Thomas Marshburn.

At one point, I was trying to get good screen captures with my awkward and slow Windows 10 setup (it’s much faster with Linux) and later realized that the whole video is still on YouTube. So no need for me to post my screenies here.

Well… maybe just a few for fun.

Because of the lag in capturing live, these may not be the very best shots. But they are live captures and I didn’t want to cheat by going over the video again and pinpointing precise moments.

If interested just scrub along to points that catch your attention. Video is still up! (shots are roughly at about time 5 hours 46 mins to 6:10).

One of the funny things I reflected on during this spacewalk was how an antenna was being replaced.

Does anyone remember 2001: A Space Odyssey? It was while reinserting a supposedly faulty antenna component that Frank Poole was murdered by the HAL 9000 computer.

Thank God life doesn’t always imitate art!

Come to think of it, I don’t think our current computers are quite smart enough to ‘turn’ on human beings yet…

But in the future, who knows?