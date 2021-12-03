Want a more sustainable holiday? Looking for an eco-friendly Christmas tree? Here’s why buying a real Christmas tree this year can help the planet.

Source: Real vs. Fake—Which Christmas tree is better for the environment?

Opinion:

I stopped buying a real tree a few years ago. The last time I did so I almost ruined my back and poked my eyes out trying to set it up by myself. But my real objection to using natural Xmas trees is that according to one interpretation of Christianity, Jesus already made the ultimate sacrifice. We don’t need to kill beautiful trees and prop them up in our homes with tacky tinsel and LED lights, watching them slowly die of thirst and violent separation from their roots.

Heck, I don’t even like cut flowers anymore for the same reason. Give me a potted plant, any day!

I realize this isn’t the current ‘green’ thinking. Just the other day I heard the green propaganda we see in the above-linked article over a popular FM radio station, voiced in cheery female tones.

Save the planet! Buy a real tree!

Well, maybe there is some logic to the argument. But I still don’t see much joy in a dead and dying plant stuffed in our living room anymore, only to be unceremoniously tossed by the curb once all the gifts have been opened and gift paper cleaned up.

What do you think?

Over the years I’ve come to embrace change and not get stuck on certain holiday traditions. Traditions – religious and otherwise – have always morphed through the centuries.

So our two small fiber optic trees for me are just as joyous, and a whole lot easier.

In fact, when one broke down, I rewired it so it will last for many years to come!

Happy Holidays Everyone! 🎄🌟❄️🛷🕯️🎁🔔🦌👼🍷