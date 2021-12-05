Opinion:

I guess being connected has its ups and downs. In the summer of 2019, Chris Cuomo used threatening and vulgar language which was caught on video and posted on Twitter. If his brother was not a big wig at the time, would he not have been fired on the spot? I dunno, but it seems his connections didn’t hurt in saving his job.

If you missed the video, it’s still here:

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/8/13/20803708/chris-cuomo-fredo-video-explained

That little scandal blew over fairly quick (don’t they always?) but this time around, with his brother already in trouble, Chris’ connections didn’t help but actually hurt.

Reminds me of the old saying,