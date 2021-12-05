Nice background music for a sleepy Sunday.

Feeling the Christmas cheer, I began thinking about something I have thought about several times before.

Could I have a serious relationship with a Jew, Muslim or Hindu? How about an agnostic?

I usually come up with the answer… Yes because they could be wonderful people despite our religious and spiritual differences. But especially around this time of year, I admit that some sticky points might arise if say, I was sharing my living space and life with someone who doesn’t get or perhaps becomes surly about Christ and Christmas.

Mind you, Christian hypocrites are pretty irritating too. So I leave it open.

God’s will first!

