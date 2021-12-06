With the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor fast approaching, I found myself more interested in the topic than usual.

As a kid born in 1962, we learned about the horrors of WW II and especially the atomic bombings. But Pearl Harbor wasn’t high on the list of topics. It was almost some shadow event that I learned about only later, as I grew into my teens.

When I heard that Pearl Harbor was an unprovoked and surprise attack, I better understood why the Americans entered WW-II. In fact, the Japanese didn’t declare war on the USA beforehand, which an international tribunal said made Pearl Harbor a war crime.

Again, I was also surprised to see that the death toll of this massive war crime was almost as great as that of 9/11.