Louis and Stella make a long trek to the outskirts of Rome. Louis is about to have a few of his stereotypes bashed. Time travelers are not perfect but people, just like us!

© 2021, Michael William Clark. All rights reserved.

Did you miss part of the story? Find it here!

Louis believed a guiding spirit was telepathically sending him the right messages when he needed them.

Time-traveling into entirely different cultures and centuries wasn’t easy. Louis still made a lot of mistakes trying to fit in but sometimes the otherwordly presence helped him out.

Just then his mind went blank and in a flash, he saw as if reading from an invisible script:

Jerry Garcia: Rock musician. Group Name: the Grateful Dead. Music advocated freedom, peace and love. Developed cult-like following. Popular songs: Truckin’, Casey Jones. Years active: 1965-1995

“How do we get there?” Stella asked, not having a clue as to the whereabouts of the Deadhead camp.

Larry picked up an empty cigarette pack lying on the ground and scratched out directions on the inside flap.

“There, that should do it,” he said, giving the pack to Stella.

Thanking him and saying their goodbyes, Louis and Stella began their long trek toward the end of town.

After a few minutes, Stella turned to Louis. “Why don’t we just go somewhere else, if you have this ability to go through time?”

“I only do it when I feel it, and I don’t feel it right now.”

Stella understood. It was similar with her intuition.

Louis’ traveling was about cooperation. He couldn’t fully initiate the process even if he wanted to. His ability was activated when it was time, the right time, for a jump. Whenever he had tried to conjure up a jump on his own, it just drained him. He couldn’t leap wherever and whenever he pleased. He was more like a pawn on a cosmic chessboard.

“I just have this innate sense,” he said. “It isn’t the right time yet. Maybe we’ll have to stay in Italy for a while…” And then as an afterthought. “It’s up to God, not me.”

“How long, I wonder?” Stella looked around, not questioning any further.

The surrounding countryside was lovely. Off in the distance, a few human figures dotted the hilly landscape and Stella could make out some women carrying large baskets at their side or on their heads.

“That, I don’t know. But if I were you, I’d take those fancy shoes off and walk barefoot.”

“I don’t want to get a disease,” Stella said, confusing 21st century Italy with India, the latter known for its blatant disregard for basic public hygiene.

After walking for several hours the Deadheads’ tent city finally appeared on the horizon like some ancient or medieval military encampment. Stella’s feet were visibly chafed. Despite the relatively clean roads, she’d kept her fashionable shoes on for the entire walk.

Approaching the camp, a few topless men and women came into view. The distinct odor of cannabis permeated the air.

This is going to be awkward, Louis thought.

Several figures ranging in ages of about 14-50 were gathered around a large pot hung over an open fire. A younger woman strummed a guitar while a few others sang. The scene looked almost post-apocalyptic. Long hair, ragged tie-dyed clothes. Songs of peace, love and freedom in a small, safe enclave during an era of intense violence and corruption.

“This world is like the 23rd century,” Louis said.

“How so?” Stella asked, looking on at the Deadheads.

“The police and military are tainted…” Louis stopped to wipe some dust from his face that had mingled with sweat from their walk. “Young people are arrested for drugs while bad cops take a cut from local dealers.”

Then, switching to the past tense as if he were not actually breathing 21st-century air, “Local politicians cried out about a “plague” of drugs. They declared a nationwide “war on drugs” while huddling together with criminals in bars and backrooms, making secret deals and cooking up illicit schemes.”

“Why do they bother? Haven’t they got anything better to do?” Stella asked somewhat rhetorically.

“It’s just plain greed,” Louis replied. “The media gives them unnatural desires and they feel inadequate if they don’t have all the latest goodies. So they will do anything to get them.”

“Most people are so twisted, it’s a wonder humanity ever made it to the 23rd century,” Stella said.

“I couldn’t agree with you more.”

