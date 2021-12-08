Tucker Carlson gives an interesting commentary in tonight’s FOX News broadcast (he talks about this specific instance at around 2:39 in the following video).

Tucker: Media needs to stop lying about violent crime | https://t.co/QTw1VdhjBm — earthpages.org (@earthpages) December 9, 2021

Carlson weaves together themes of Newspeak, euphemism, hypocrisy, and Christian hate (dislike of and attacks on Christians), which of course, is usually downplayed or totally ignored by the mainstream media in the USA and Canada.

I recall seeing the FOX tree on TV the first day it was lit. Admittedly, I wasn’t overly impressed and around the same time wrote about how I prefer phony Xmas trees. But my personal preference would never lead me to an atrocious and dangerous crime like what happened today in NYC.