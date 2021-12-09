This afternoon I had a few moments that needed some filling. So going through Naxos Music’s latest releases I thought I’d give this a try.

Very nice.

Some harp records are pleasant but a bit too ‘faraway’ or ‘fairy tale’ sounding. Unlike those glossy overtures, this recording simply sounds beautiful, nuanced, and supremely masterful.

The young French artist Anaëlle Tourret hasn’t reached 30 years yet. Some people must be born into this world with a kind of elegance and maturity that luckily, the rest of us can appreciate and enjoy.