Sedona’s Monthly Psychic Fair is back and is taking place at Unity of Sedona, one Sunday per month. The event features some of Sedona’s best psychics (e.g. Tarot, Numerology, Palm Readers, I

Source: The Sedona Monthly Psychic Fair in December | Signals AZ

Opinion:

Of course, if you are truly psychic, you won’t have to go there! 😄