If you watch TV shows like FOX News one of the pretty consistent messages you will get concerns the apparent travesty of illegal immigration. Illegal immigration draws in crime, covid, homelessness, and people who don’t pay taxes while undercutting and thus stealing jobs from American citizens.

Moreover, desperate people often die in overcrowded vehicles provided by crimelords—innocent people who might never risk all if Biden wasn’t so lax about the southern border.

I can appreciate the argument but there is another side regularly overlooked by most of the FOX news ‘truth-tellers.’

And that has to do with the nature of work.

America has been described by some dissatisfied Americans as a profusely “yang” culture. In the yin-yang of things, to be unduly “yang” means that you exhibit and valorize traditionally ‘masculine’ characteristics. You are active, smart, make things happen, and don’t sit around navel-gazing.

We know that women can be yang too, so to attribute these characteristics to men only tells us more about ancient Chinese sexism than anything else. But still, we do see more outwardly active “yang” vs. inwardly contemplative “yin” cultures around the world today.

I recall how some Indian village people laughed at me as I went jogging one night in India. To them, I probably looked like an idiot overly concerned with my physical self. To me, they looked impoverished and not really cooking when it comes to using their entire brain potential.

Who was right? Maybe we were both a bit right.

As I grew older I realized that many Indian people are far more aware in ways that many Western folk are not. It really was a yin-yang thing in the latter 1980s and early 90s and yes, the West did seem mostly yang (aggressive, active), while India seemed mostly yin (passive, intuitive).

I eventually had to leave the supposedly ‘secular’ West and apparently ‘spiritual’ East behind and find a new, third option, that of Christianity. But that’s another story for another day.

The point I am trying to make is that most hardnosed conservatives don’t get that ‘work’ takes many forms. We actually need to rethink the entire idea of work.

Paper-pushing is one kind of work. But to ignore the other workers and collaborators, as Heraclitus once put it, in what goes on in the universe will ultimately come back on us with a vengeance.

Perhaps what we need is balance. To go too far in any direction may work for a while but ultimately we need to find equilibrium between activity and buying stuff on the one hand, and contemplation and inner happiness on the other.

What do you think?