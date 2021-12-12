Watch France 24 Live

Source: Watch France 24 Live – France 24

A refreshing change from all the US hogwash, Canadian sterility and BBC self-righteousness.

Just saw a good live interview with Joanna Chiu who outlines the importance of separating the Chinese people from the Chinese State.

I must admit, however, I did think while watching:

That is all well and good but the Chinese people are putting up with the Chinese state.

Can we ever make a total distinction between a people and the kind of rulers they tolerate?

Recent history has demonstrated at least two major revolutions that took place when arrogant rulers became too out of touch with their subjects (Russia and France). In other words, the people can take action if they want to.

Nevertheless, I’m not sure there is a simple answer to my question. Sometimes the ‘authoritarian creep,’ if you will, is insidiously slow and cleverly masked, so younger folks don’t really see what’s been happening to their country and older folks are fooled, don’t care or perhaps clam up out of fear.

The problem with that, of course, is that ignoring a loss of freedoms and vocational fairness never makes things better. Kleptocrats will always take whatever they can and they definitely want you to believe, like the old Borg of Star Trek, that “resistance is futile.”

At any rate, if the Chiu interview is listed at the France 24 website, I recommend watching it.