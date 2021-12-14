URI Geller claims aliens are preparing to “make contact” with the human race and that UFOs have been visiting our planet secretly for thousands of years. The psychic, 74, famed for his …

Opinion:

Yes, and they taught us the wonderful technology of the bimetallic strip, which we learned in high school physics (or was it chemistry?) consists of two different metals with different heating-expansion rates. So if you warm ’em up, the one side expands faster than the other… hence the bend.

Psychic mystery or simple science?

But seriously, I believe that ETs probably have been around for centuries, maybe eons. I also think it quite possible that they have already made first contact with some individuals sensitive enough to psychically perceive them. (Either that or it’s the devil deceiving them!)

Point is, our materialistic, secular culture always looks for things we can get our hands on, like spaceships and little green beings.

The reality may be a lot more subtle… but no less profound.