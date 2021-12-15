In philosophy, idealism is the belief that reality is a mental construction independent of external stimuli because the latter do not really exist as we habitually understand them.

Wikipedia puts it this way:

In philosophy, the term idealism identifies and describes metaphysical perspectives which assert that reality is indistinguishable and inseparable from human perception and understanding; that reality is a mental construct closely connected to ideas.[1] Idealist perspectives are in two categories: (i) Subjective idealism, which proposes that a material object exists only to the extent that a human being perceives the object; and (ii) Objective idealism, which proposes the existence of an objective consciousness that exists prior to and independently of human consciousness, thus the existence of the object is independent of human perception.

The term is used in several other contexts. For instance, religious idealism emphasizes the reality of consciousness and the illusory or impermanent nature of matter.

And not entirely unrelated, psychological idealism focuses on individual consciousness as the unavoidable interpreter of perceptions. There’s an old Hindu story where a man walks along a path at night and sees a snake. He jumps away in surprise and returns the next morning. In the light of day he realizes that it was only a rope and not a snake.

This is a kind or introductory or ‘starter’ example for psychological idealism because we could also say, as many Asian thinkers do, that the object is not really a rope but a perception of matter-energy. And what is matter-energy itself? Here we have to admit that we do not really know. We can perceive its effects and theorize its essence until we are blue in the face. But any honest person will admit that we are just making up more words to describe what we do not know. The ultimate essence of matter-energy and why it behaves as we observe it remains a mystery.

So when vulgar materialists talk about their sense perceptions or the ‘outside world’ as the true reality, I usually think to myself… kindergarten thinkers! Actually, I don’t even see them as kindergarten thinkers. I tend to reserve that term for Carl Jung. To me, vulgar materialists are little better than animals. Maybe worse, because some shamanistic systems see animals as spiritual helpers, quite aware that there is more to this world than meets the eye.¹

In art, idealism is a somewhat vague term that, among other things, refers to artworks more concerned about how the subject makes us feel or think, instead of trying to capture how it appears to the naked eye (which is described as realism).

As such, idealism in art champions aesthetics over ‘actuality,’ giving its works softer edges, less detail, contour, and perhaps simpler colors than works of realism (which look more like photographic representations and follow strict “rules” of representation).

Musical idealism is the notion that music itself is an idea. The Bach cantatas, which were largely used in active church services, have been seen as idealism because the lyrics tell of Lutheran Christian worshipers, holding steadfast to their faith and repulsing the attacks and deceits of the devil.

The topic of idealism is so broad that I admittedly wrote the above trying to summarize (or perhaps synthesize) the main points without making any glaring errors. For more, check out these links:

¹ And then we have people who seem to understand that there is, indeed, a spiritual dimension to existence but use this insight for nefarious purposes. The importance of this will be entirely missed by the vulgar materialist, which is sad because if left unchecked, the dark operators among us will continue to spread their harmful works throughout society.

