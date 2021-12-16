DOHNÁNYI, E.: Tante Simona: Overture / American Rhapsody / Suite, Op. 19 / WEINER, L.: Serenade, Op. 3 (Vienna Radio Symphony, Paternostro)

Source: Album – Naxos Music Library

Oops. I did it again. Might as well admit it. I went for the enchantingly beautiful lady on the cover while browsing the New and News section at Naxos Music. They say you can’t judge a book by its cover but with music, I find the cover art often does a pretty good job of giving you some kind of hint about the music inside.

With this CD, I’m not so sure. It’s not quite as elegant as the cover but it still is nice. The Americana music is considerably softer than other offerings in this genre which I have listened to. And the rest of the LP matches that pretty well.

Does the lady have anything to do with the music? From a quick glance of the front and back covers, I can’t say. But she definitely sets the tone…

On this point, a friend of mine who worked in a music store once told me how he liked vinyl records more than cassette tapes (this was a long time ago…) because of the full album art you get with records. I always remembered that observation. And I think he was right. The visual does inform the auditory.

Try streaming music with and without the album cover art on your monitor. Do you notice a sudden difference when the screen goes blank?

I certainly do.

Anyhow, these are just my Thursday afternoon reflections on a very pleasing record discovered on the simply outstanding online platform of Naxos Music.

I imagine interested listeners not subscribed to Naxos could find this with a bit of searching. The label is not huge but not overly obscure either.