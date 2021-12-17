When my husband, Mason, was visiting his dad in Central City during Christmas one year, he awoke to his mother’s voice, calling him downstairs for breakfast as she had done…

Not a few books about the paranormal tell us about so-called “tramp souls” who linger about the Earth or on the “Earth plane,” if you will.

These surly spirits apparently have some unsettled business and hang around, occupying living persons’ bodies to get revenge, experience a little more sex or just to enjoy the taste of ice cream.

For whatever reasons, these unsettled souls refuse or are not ready to ascend to so-called higher levels so camp out in other living people’s heads and bodies.

It’s an interesting idea. One Catholic writer, Michael Brown, suggests that tramp souls could explain homosexuality and, to extrapolate to today, the desire for a gender change. If this were true, a boy is not really a girl but is so heavily obsessed by a female spirit that he believes he is a girl, and vice versa.

Even mention that notion to some gender change activists and you will probably find yourself taking a lot of heat. People who strongly believe in certain things rarely can discuss calmly.

I am not saying that I necessarily agree or disagree with Michael Brown’s hypothesis but I have dispassionately considered it over the years.

Another explanation is that God would just insert someone into this world who feels non-binary or transgender for reasons which we cannot understand. So their entire journey toward expressing their “real” self could, indeed, be valid and true.

Again, we probably cannot know, especially when talking about someone else. But I think it is wise to consider as many reasonable perspectives as possible.

Afterlife spirits need not be meddlesome or dangerous

Another side to paranormal research suggests that afterlife souls who connect with living beings on Earth do so in order to help. They are reaching down from above not to satisfy their own unresolved desires but rather, to assist as overseers who possess a unique, privileged perspective.

These types of intercessions arguably differ from tramp soul meddling because the influence is more a suggestion and temporary.

Helpful souls don’t encamp in someone’s personality like weeds around a flower. No, they just shine light and pour water down so we can make good choices and grow in the right direction.

What do you think?

Are spirits real or just figments of the imagination?