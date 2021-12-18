Covid restrictions are back in Ontario and it’s time to get creative again.

Last night after installing iTunes (which I’m not a huge fan of) on Windows, I updated my phone and was able to “mirror cast” to our TV.

Pretty happy about this, I revisited one of my great passions and favorite time-killers… that being education.

First on my list was Jennifer Paxtons’ Medieval Britain series, which I have talked about before in the context of hostile infiltrators. Almost a year after watching this video, the first installment again felt fresh and informative and one thing stood out:

History is subjective

While talking about the dual French and Germanic influence on the English language, for example, Paxton says we have two words for more or less the same thing. However, as you can see in her body language, she says clothes is somewhat ‘common’ whereas garments is ‘elevated.’

At first, I agreed with her realizing that English absorbs a remarkably wide variety of words from other languages (one of the reasons, I always say, it’s the best!) 😁

But then I thought hey, GAR-MENTS can sound quite rough and vulgar, whereas clothes could sound quite refined, depending on how one pronounces and interprets their respective sounds.

My conclusion?

History is, as we already know, incredibly subjective. And this little example serves to illustrate that quite nicely.

That’s no reason to not learn history. But let’s be aware that just about any account, scholarly or not, is laden with bias.