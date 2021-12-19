Saw this story on TV last night. It’s actually a story that goes back a couple of months. But since at least one Indian is still lingering in jail for…

What’s his crime?

Cheering for Pakistan in a cricket match.

Can you believe it?

Some Hindu Indians love to sell their country as the ‘guru of the world’ but as any reputable religious or spiritual leader will tell us, it’s all about what you do, not what you say.

I saw shades of this ugly, childish, and paranoid authoritarianism among some of the bureaucrats while studying and traveling in India but nothing quite like this.

One bureaucrat once angrily snapped when I stood up to his hypocrisy, “Why don’t you just go back to your OWN country!”

I realized then and there that everyone on this planet has a choice to be either decent and fair or racist and unjust—not just so-called whites, which is one of the biggest and most harmful myths in the world today.

So what has happened to India since the late 80s and early 90s when I was there?

As I say, I saw glimpses of this kind of authoritarianism and perceived the Muslim-Hindu tensions that undeniably exist in that land. But never did I see someone go to jail for celebrating a sports team.

OMG!