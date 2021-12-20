Source: Album – Naxos Music Library Jazz

If you have ever wondered just what the heck jazz is really about, this might be the album for you.

I gravitated to this today at Naxos Jazz mostly because of Oscar Peterson. He’s Canadian and I wanted to get back in touch with my roots. When I saw this collab with Count Basie, whom I’ve heard through his work with Frank Sinatra, I thought… that’s it! This is the one I want to hear! Add to that my fascination with time, and it was a no-brainer.

The album was released in ’78 but as the title suggests, it is pretty timeless.

Three words to sum this up?

Clean, melodic, and swingin’.

This is not Thelonius Monk or for that matter, Bill Evans. The record is not experimental or overly romantic. Nope. It just ticks along, as the ‘timekeepers’ do their thing… flawlessly, smooth and… well, I already gave three words so why add another?

While listening I got the impression that this album might be great for budding musicians hoping to learn jazz. Several of the riffs were taught to me by my guitar teacher back in the day. It’s all pretty standard stuff. Like the backbone of jazz. Maybe the backbone and few fingers and toes. But as I say, it’s definitely not going out on a limb.

Still, The Timekeepers is never boring mainly because these two consummate professionals mix very nicely.

Give this disc a spin. You might find yourself converting to jazz after all!

This YouTube version has the same tracks but in a different order