“This case, however, is a clear example of how Canada has historically been targeted by hostile threat actors and yet another example of the risks associated with the insider threat,” he said. “Canada clearly was and remains an attractive target for espionage.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2021.

Source: CSIS probe identified Canadian mole who spied for Moscow | CTV News

Opinion:

When I was a student through insight and daytime observation I became suspicious of one particular professor whom I believed behaved strangely and, as others within the U agreed, dishonorably.

I pursued all official channels for assistance when the same professor shafted me big time. Nobody seemed overly alarmed or was willing to offer any sensible help. Two professors and a bureaucrat – each in their own way – were downright insulting as if they had made their choice and decided to team up with ‘the enemy,’ as it were.

No, I’m not talking about some desperate third-world country but rather, Canada, the country I grew up in.

The suffering I endured over this… well, only God and I understand how it feels to be utterly alone when even your closest friends think you’re just ‘making it up’ due to sour grapes or some kind of aberrant psychological condition. And I believe that’s exactly what this monster wanted my peers to think.

The level of evil that these operators will spread is unbelievable. And anyone like myself who has silently suffered knows just how traumatic that can be.

Luckily, I had a good, solid childhood and believe in myself, so despite ghostings, indifference, betrayals, insults, and even attacks, I have managed to make something out of life through Earthpages.org and other activities.

However, at this stage of the game, I don’t expect any kind of worldly justice. When I feel miffed I sometimes say to myself… I will get my reward, he will get his! (i.e. in the afterlife).

Sometimes that’s just the way we need to deal with tremendous injustice. God permits evil for a good reason. It can be really hard to grasp and occasionally we wonder what the heck is going on. But never should we forget that God is good and bad stuff may happen for ultimately good reasons.

It’s taken me a long time to get to this place of (more or less) acceptance but flogging a dead horse gets boring after a while. Also counterproductive.

So I don’t talk about the professor as often as before.

However, today’s story rekindled some of those memories. At first, I thought the above-linked article was about a more recent alleged mole, Cameron Ortis. But this particular case (cited at top) goes back to the 1960s.

Seems the Russians have had an interest in corrupting Canada for over half a century.

Maybe it’s about time the rest of the country realized that!