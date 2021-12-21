I listened to this album yesterday partly directly, partly in the background while doing some chores. So this review is tentative.

Listed under “Canada” in the World Music section at Naxos, I have never heard of Ryland Moranz before, an artist who hails from Alberta (sort of the western interior of Canada).

He seems very competent and I couldn’t help but think that if some bigshot producer picked this guy up, he could be a star. Something like Garth Brooks or some other big country celeb (I’m more into the classic country and bluegrass from the 40s to 70s).

But what doth make a Neil Young or a Jesse Winchester compared to a Ryland Moranz?

Is it merely big-time production or something else?

I’m not sure but as I say, I believe Moranz has the potential… he just needs a little magic and pixie dust!

My final thought on XO, 1945 was that North Americans (and some folks overseas) tend to see this style of music as “roots” music. But in reality, it’s just about a given moment and place in history. I mean, I wonder what an indigenous North American would have thought about hearing a clawhammer banjo tinkling through the trees?

So where did clawhammer banjo come from? The first Americans to play clawhammer banjo (or any banjo style for that matter) were black slaves. They brought both the banjo itself and the way to play it from West Africa. Once in America, the banjo became the instrument most associated with African-Americans. (Source: https://nativeground.com/what-is-clawhammer-banjo/)

If you don’t subscribe to Naxos hopefully you can get an idea of this album at Bandcamp:

https://rylandmoranz.bandcamp.com/album/xo-1945

Source: Album – Naxos Music Library World